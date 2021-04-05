Spread the love



















One killed, two injured in triple shooting in US Virginia Beach



Washington: One person was killed and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in a triple shooting on Saturday night in Virginia Beach, police said on Sunday.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to a call for a gunshot wound about 10:08 p.m. local time on Saturday in the 1600 block of Hiawatha Drive. When arriving at the scene, police found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Xinhua news agency reported.

One of them was declared dead at the scene, and the other two sustained life-threatening injuries and were rushed to hospital, police said.

There was an active investigation going on and no suspect information was available as of now, according to the police.

The fatal shooting came just over one week after what police described as “a very chaotic night” in Virginia Beach on March 26 during which multiple shootings left two people dead and eight others injured. One of the deceased was 25-year-old Donovon Lynch, who was shot and killed by a police officer who has yet to be identified.