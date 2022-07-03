One Man Missing after Boat capsizes & Washed away in Netravati River

Mangaluru: As per police reports, three men who were attempting to lift a boat used for traditional sand mining from Netravati river, got washed away in the water on Saturday July 2 around 1 pm, while one out of three went missing, in a tragic incident

Raju Shah, Montu Shah and Nagendra Kumar Sayani, all from Uttar Pradesh were the occupants in the boat, and the boat they were in capsized, got washed away and got stuck under Adyar-Pavoor bridge. While Montu Sah and Nagendra Kumar were able to swim, survived by reaching the river bank, however, Raju Sah has gone missing.

It is learnt that the boat is owned by Asif and Ishak. Search is on for the missing person, and police are investigating.