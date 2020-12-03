Spread the love



















One Missing Fisherman Yet to be Traced- Fishing Activity Resumes at Bunder Dock

Mangaluru: Even though the search team consisting of the coastal security police and local fishermen have recovered five fishermen from the tragic boat incident, the search is on to trace the sixth fisherman. Six fishermen were feared missing, and 19 were rescued after a deep-sea fishing boat “Shreeraksha”capsized on Monday, as it was overloaded with tonnes of fish,and also due to the turbulent sea, about 9 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast. The search for the sixth fisherman Mohammed Ansar is on. (Also Read : 2 More Missing Fishermen Bodies Recovered- Rs 6 Lakh for Each Family of Deceased by Govt )

On Wednesday, the bodies of fishermen Chinthan (20), Mohammed Hassainar (28) and Gihaad (35) were recovered. On Tuesday, the bodies of Preetham (28) and Panduranga Suvarna ( 58) were retrieved, both residents of Bokkapatna in the City. The rescue teams have removed the fishing nets from the capsized boat, in which a couple of the fishermen were entangled during the accident. In the meantime, district minister in charge Kota Srinivas Poojary had met the victims families on Wednesday and had announced an ex-Gratia of Rs 6 lakh to each of the deceased families. He added that an investigation will be conducted to ascertain the reason for the accident.

THIS IS HOW THE BUNDER FISH DOCK LOOKED ON WEDNESDAY DURING BANDH…..

As a mourning day and also expressing the anger against the government and district administration for the slow operation in finding the missing persons, and negligence towards the fishermen community, the fishing dock was closed on Wednesday. The fishermen, as well as boat owners had called an impromptu bandh, and all fishing activities came to a standstill on Wednesday. The fishermen and a large workforce working at the fish dock/Dakke said, “None of the ministers visited the spot after the boat capsized. whenever a business tycoon or any influential person goes missing at sea or in a river, there is a mammoth operation jointly carried out by many departments”they alleged.

THIS IS HOW THE BUNDER FISH DOCK LOOKED ON THURSDAY….

They also blamed the central agencies for not putting in enough effort in the search operation. The Fishermen had organized a condolence meeting at the Old Port on Wednesday, and B K Imtiyaz-the district president of DYFI and Bunder Sharmika Sangha secretary said that the incident had shocked not only fishermen, but the entire coastal region. He demanded that each victim’s kin should be given ex Gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a government job. And today, after a day of bandh, the dock was bustling with activity, and a huge quantity of fish that was not sold yesterday, was sold at bargain price. While many of the City streets were free of fish water leaked out from the fish hauling vehicles on Wednesday, but on Thursday morning many of the streets were seen with fish water, posing danger to two-wheeler riders. (Also Read : Fishing Activity Halt at Dock as Fishermen Protest and Mourn the Death of 2 Fishermen )



