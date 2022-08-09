One More Accused Arrested in Nettaru Murder Case

Mangaluru: The Sullia police arrested one more accused in Praveen Nettaru’s murder case on August 9.

The arrested has been identified as Abdul Kabeer C A (33) from Jattipalla House, Sullia.

Praveen Nettaru was murdered on July 26 when he was closing up his chicken shop at around 8:30 pm.

Investigations are on in the Nettaru murder case, and all the assailants have been identified. The search is on to nab all those involved in the murder case.

Based on the investigations, seven accused have been arrested so far.

