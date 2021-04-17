Spread the love



















One More Arrested in Serial Dacoity, Highway Robbery Cases – Total Arrested till Now 16

Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “On Saturday, 17 April Police have arrested one more person in connection with 28 cases of dacoity, theft, cattle theft, and extortion registered in Dakshina Kannada, Moodbidri, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts and in Bengaluru city. On 3 April nine persons were arrested, and a couple of days ago, six persons were arrested from this gang of 35-40 members. The total number of persons arrested in these cases stand 16 until now”.

Police Commissioner further said, “The arrested person is Abdul Basheer (40), a resident of Gatti House, Kedambady village, Puttur, and a former member of Kedambady gram panchayat of Puttur. Abdul had provided financial help to the arrested persons accused in all these cases. It is learnt that had also conspired in a dacoity incident reported under Uppinangady police station limits. Abdul Basheer had contested for the 2018 assembly elections as an independent candidate from the Puttur assembly constituency but lost. It is also known that in the name of social service activities, he helped the accused in many anti-social activities. He had helped the accused by providing shelter, vehicles and taking share from cash gathered through dacoity and thefts. The accused has been produced to court and sent to judicial custody”.

