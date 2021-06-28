Spread the love



















‘One More Breath’ Project by Round Table Clubs Launched at Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay

‘One More Breath’ Project by Round Table Clubs ( Mangalore Round Table 115; Mangalore Ladies Circle 82 of Round Table India Area 13; Mangalore 41ers Club 120 of Area 3; Round Table India and the Association of 41 Clubs of India are both charitable organizations and are ably supported by Ladies Circle India, Tangents Clubs, Round Table Trust and Round Table Foundation) Launched at Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay, on Monday, 28 June 2021 at 10.30 am.

Mangaluru: Quoting Saint Mother Teresa-“If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving. At the end of life we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, or how many great things we have done. We will be judged by “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless, and you took me in. I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things. A life not lived for others is not a life. Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”, and for that matter, Round Table India, with its chapters spread all over India, including Mangaluru is doing yeomen service to the community through various projects.

And on Monday, 28 June 2021, 'One More Breath' Project by Round Table Clubs ( Mangalore Round Table 115; Mangalore Ladies Circle 82 of Round Table India Area 13; Mangalore 41ers Club 120 of Area 3; Round Table India and the Association of 41 Clubs of India are both charitable organizations and are ably supported by Ladies Circle India, Tangents Clubs, Round Table Trust and Round Table Foundation) Launched at Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay.

This project has been carried out under the aegis of the Association of 41 Clubs of India and Round Table India Trust. Under this project, a total of 25 beds, 25 bedside tables, 2 crash carts, 2 nebulizers, 2 multipara monitors, 1 infusion pump, 1 suction machine, 2 BiPAPs, 5 single flow oxygen concentrators, 10 dual flow concentrators, 25 IV stands, 25 Pillows, 75 Pillowcases, 75 Bedsheets, 75 Blankets, 75 Towels, 150 PPE kits, and 25 chairs was donated to Father Muller hospital-Thumbay at a total cost of Rs. 25,84,000, to be used at the newly inaugurated Covid Ward, in the memory of Tabler Late Yathin Kumar, who succumbed to Covid-19 last year. Yathin’s parents Santhosh Kumar and Mrs Shubhalaxmi Kuamr were present during the launching ceremony.

Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director Fr Muller Charitable Institutions inaugurated the ‘One More Breath’ project in the presence of Rev Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo, Administrator, Father Muller Hospital Thumbay; Dr Kiran Shetty- Medical Superintendent, FMH-Thumbay; Denzil Castelino, Chairman Mangalore 41ers Clubs 120; Tr Vinay Fernandes Chairman Mangalore Round Table 115 and Cr Cherishma D’Silva Chairperson Mangalore Ladies Circle 82. Fr Rudolph Ravi D’sa-Administrator-FMMCH; Fr Nelson Deeraj Pais- Assistant Administrator-FMMC; and Sr Janet D’souza-Chief Nursing Officer, FMMCH also graced the occasion. Dignitaries virtually present through zoom were National president Round table India -Tr Priyesh Shah; National Vice President -Tr Maurya Philip; Area 13 Chairman- Tr Dr Ravikumar; National President Ladies Circle Indian- GLMF Cr. Nidhi Karnani; and Area13 Chairperson Cr Dr Priyanka Ravikumar.

This project has been undertaken by Mangalore Round Table 115 and Mangalore Ladies Circle 82 of Round Table India Area 13 and Mangalore 41ers Club 120 of Area 3. Round Table India and the Association of 41 Clubs of India are both charitable organizations and are ably supported by Ladies Circle India, Tangents Clubs, Round Table Trust and Round Table Foundation. The Association of 41 Clubs has 235 clubs across India, who are currently engaged in COVID relief work and executing numerous projects in India. The Mangalore project is part of a pan-India project to equip hospitals with over 2000 beds along with related equipment.

The One More Breath project has currently set up a 180-bed facility in KIMS hospital, Hubli and a 50-bed facility in Kolhapur, under the guidance of Area 3. In addition to this, 41 Clubs of India, Area 3 have also donated about 40 oxygen concentrators, 9000 masks, and numerous BiPAP machines, oximeters, and thermometers to various hospitals across Puttur, Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikmagalur, Tumkur, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Ballari and Belgaum, under the leadership of Area 3 Chairman 41er Aleem.

The programme began with a prayer seeking God’s blessings by Nisha Lobo- Nursing Supervisor, Meghana D’souza and Megha Damor, both Nurses at FMH-Thumbay. The welcome address was delivered by Fr Sylvester Lobo, where he said, “Charity begins at home, and this charity which begins at home, must reach out to all the people, especially those in need. Robert Kennedy said that the purpose of life is to contribute in some way to make things better. During the pandemic, everyone was/is in difficulties, being sick, no jobs, no food and shelter etc. Everyone needed charity from one another”

“In this crisis, many people of goodwill, government as well as NGO’s came forward to help the needy. These people and associations have come forward to do charity and to contribute to society and have made things better for the needy people. Today we have a better example, the charitable work by Round Table India and the association of 41 Clubs of India, who have come forward voluntarily to sponsor the required equipment, beds, PPE Kits, Oxygen Concentrators etc towards the new COVID WARD at our hospital. We sincerely extend our heartfelt thanks to the donors for making a difference” added Fr Sylvester Lobo.

In his address to the august gathering, Fr Richard Coelho said, “With the raging Covid-19 pandemic that has struck the world leaving it paralysed with suffering and deaths, the Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay has played a vital role during the first phase of the pandemic in 2020by providing exemplary service to Covid affected and non-affected patients without distinction. FMCI has always catered to the needs of the suffering, and the Institution has also looked into the broader aspect of helping the society in need during difficulties due to pandemic. Succour in the midst of competition, FMCI still upholds Hope and Compassion, never relenting in face of trouble but growing magnanimous to carry all”.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Joyce Mendonca-the Assistant Professor in the department of dentistry, and the formal programme was compered meticulously and professionally by Dr Sarita Lobo-Opthamalogist, both at FMH-Thumbay. Following the formal function, the inauguration and blessing of the COVID WARD was done by Fr Richard Coelho, joined by late Tr Yathin Kumar’s parents, and other dignitaries.

In conclusion, the joy of being able to bless and give someone you love and care, and to make them smile, is priceless. The satisfaction that comes from making a difference in the lives of others cannot be overstated. Knowing that you have helped make someone else’s life a little brighter and better is a special feeling and one that will last with you for a long time. And in our world of plenty, we can spread a smile of joy. So if you are looking for a way to enhance your act of sharing and giving experience, try giving back now. Let’s give to the less fortunate, ashrams, non-profit organizations, needy families and children, and others a feeling of hope, and make a difference in their lives. Great community service by Round Table India and others through this “One More Breath” project.

ABOUT ROUND TABLE INDIA (RTI) :

Round Table India (RTI) and Ladies Circle India (LCI)  Round Table is a non-political and non-sectarian organization of young men in the age group of 18 and 40. Round Table is an international movement created to promote Service through Fellowship is spread across 52 countries consisting of around 40,000 plus tablers. Through fellowship, endearing young men of ROUND TABLE INDIA (RTI) & LADIES CIRCLE INDIA (LCI) have been serving the community for over 50 years. Individual clubs called Tables are made up of like-minded members who call themselves Tablers numbering no more than 25 per Table. The wives of Tablers can be a part of the Round Table movement by forming their own club which is called a ‘Ladies Circle’ and the members proudly call themselves ‘Circlers’.

Keeping the millions of underprivileged children in mind, the National Project of Round Table India is “Freedom through Education”, in pursuit of educating 1 Million Children. The current status: half a million children educated and about 750 schools built with a total spend of ` 80 crores. Several initiatives have been adopted under “Freedom through Education” like constructing Buildings for Primary Schools, providing infrastructure, provision of educational accessories, Health Care, Vocational and Individual Child Related Programs across the country.

Eminent personalities like Super Cop Kiran Bedi, Lead India winner R K Mishra, Kajol and Ajay Devgan, Sabeer Bhatia, Narain Karthikeyan and Madhavan have supported Round Table India in its mission to educate underprivileged children by being voluntary ‘Goodwill Ambassadors’. We are a ZERO overhead organization. All administration expenses of Round Table India and member tables are met from membership collections alone. Donations received are strictly utilized for Charity only, for which we have a separate Charity Account.

