One Nation Billion Celebrations! Mluru International Airport Wears a Christmas Festive Decor

One Nation Billion Celebrations! Mangalore International Airport Wears a Christmas Festive Decor

Mangaluru: The smell of Christmas pudding is in the air and the final goodbye to 2021 is on its way. The tradition of decorating a Christmas tree is one of the most awaited occasions every year. Ornaments, lights, and gifts are bought to adorn this tree with a hope to find Santa’s gifts waiting for us the next morning. The star on top of the tree, the candy cane on every branch and the wreath hung to doorknobs represent something about the celebration that ends our year. From actual fir to oak trees to plastic-leave trees, nowadays, a wide variety of Christmas trees are available to embellish your house on Christmas eve. This Christmas tree is decorated thoroughly by households as a mark to Jesus’ birth and the beginning of celebrations and countdown to new years’ eve.

According to many theories, the wreath represents the crown of thorns that was put on the head of Jesus when he was crucified. In modern times, it is used as a symbol of God’s love and eternal happiness. An assortment of flowers, leaves and sometimes even fruits, wreaths can be made in a variety of ways. Wreaths have also been known to be worn by many Greek and Roman kings. The Christmas bells come in various shapes and colours. Numerous theories suggest that the bell symbolizes the bells used by shepherds to call their sheep back. Lights are used to represent the stars in the sky. However, in many European countries, candles are lit to mark the celebration of Christmas. Christmas trees are often enhanced with fairy lights to bring out the many colours of Christmas the tree represents. The star on top of the tree symbolizes the star of Bethlehem, which led the three men to the stable where Jesus was found. Usually placed on top of the tree, the star is nowadays replaced by the wreath, a flower or sometimes even a statue of Jesus. And you can find two huge Christmas trees well decorated at the Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) under the larger umbrella of One Nation Billion Celebrations is showcasing magnificent Christmas installations set up as a symbol of celebration of light, prosperity, and happiness.The décor has added a festive Yuletide feel to the airport located in this Rome of the West and presents a beautiful opportunity for passengers to take photographs and make lifetime memories.

Two artistically designed Christmas trees that tower to a height of 14.5 feet – at the departure and arrival hall respectively captures this beautiful festive spirit. At the Gateway to Goodness, the Christmas trees have become the signature selfie points for passengers and stakeholders. Two Reindeers – one at each of the trees along with two Christmas balls, an illumination and message standees complete the Christmas décor. The Reindeers are six feet tall, and the Christmas balls are two feet high and three feet wide.

Two illumination standees are placed at international and domestic security hold area (SHA) on the first floor, and two unique message standees at the domestic and International SHA on the ground floor, reflecting the idea behind the same – One Nation, Billion Celebrations. Mangaluru airport has been constantly adding new and unique features that are dedicated to facilitating passenger needs. December will continue to be full of surprises and exciting activities for all passengers using MIA. The Christmas décor will be in place at the respective area till 5 January 2022. The basic structure of the décor was designed for Diwali and was on display at the arrival and departure halls from October 22 to 25.