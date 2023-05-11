One of the BJP workers will become K’taka CM, says Shobha Karandlaje

Claiming that exit poll results will go wrong, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday said one of the BJP workers will become the Chief Minister of Karnataka.



When asked whether she will become Chief Minister if BJP wins the state assembly polls, Karandlaje told reporters that there is no question of her returning to the state politics, adding that, “I have got the opportunity to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am happier there.”

“We are confident of forming a majority government. As per the reports of booth level workers, we are ahead in more than 120 seats. The road shows by Prime Minister Modi have lifted party’s poll prospects,” Karandlaje said.

Talking about Congress being upbeat after exit poll predictions, she said, “Last time too Siddaramaiah got a suit for himself to become Chief Minister. But, H. D. Kumaraswamy became the Chief Minister through the backdoor. This time, we will form the government.”

“I have stated earlier also that the exit poll outcomes are wrong. I stand by my words now also. The report by former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa has never turned out to be false,” she said.

She maintained that the low voter turnout in Bengaluru is saddening. “Even after declaration of holiday, people have not come out to vote. Let them come out of their houses at least in future,” she said.

