One Spot Death, 2 Injured after SUV Rams into Rear End of a Parked Tipper on NH 66 Roadside

One Spot Death, 2 Injured after SUV Rams into Rear End of a Parked Eicher Tipper beside of NH 66 near Hosabettu opposite to HP petrol station

Mangaluru : As per police report a Fortuner SUV bearing Reg No TN 82 Y 1234 crashed into the rear end of a Eicher Tipper bearing Reg No KA 19 C 9452. parked beside the NH 66 road, in Hosabettu, opposite to HP Hyothi petrol station. The driver of the SUV died on the spot due to the impact. As per police, reckless driving caused the accident, when the car was mioving from Mangaluru to Surathkal at around 3.30 am

The name of the deceased is Arjun, and two other severely injured persons travelling in the car are Mohammed Fizan and Anirudh Nair. Due to the forcible impact the car tumbled and also hit a nearby tree. Since Arjun was stuck inside the car, it took nearly two hours for the police and public to remove his body.

The Mangaluru North police have registered a case under Crime No 214/2023 U/s 279, 337, 338,283, 304 (A) IPC and Sec 184 MV Act. Police are further investigating the case.

