One terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter



Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Khanmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“One unidentified terrorist has been killed in Srinagar encounter. Operation is going on,” police said.

