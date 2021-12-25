‘One Voice’ Youth Choir ROCKED the Christmas Eve Mass at Fatima Retreat House

Mangaluru: If for the First time ‘ONE VOICE YOUTH CHOIR’ under the direction of Elton Martin Serrao rejoiced Christ’s Resurrection with a RAP Song sung by the 29 member team during EASTER VIGIL Mass on 3 April 2021, but this time the Choir directed by Martin and Ms Karen Tellis as Choir leader ROCKED the open-air Christmas Eve Mass on 24 December 2021at Fatima Retreat House with thunderous and pulsating Christmas Carols with a touch of ROCK. While the young and adults enjoyed the rocking Carols, but sadly, the Seniors had to bear with the music making their hearts thud, thump and pound-no doubt it was ROCKIN’ CHRISTMAS EVE MASS, which was a surprise treat for the large faithful devotees gathered for the night Christmas Eve mass.

Christmas Eve is the evening or entire day before Christmas Day, the festival commemorating the birth of Jesus. Christmas Day is observed around the world, and Christmas Eve is widely observed as a full or partial holiday in anticipation of Christmas Day. Together, both days are considered one of the most culturally significant celebrations in Christendom. Since tradition holds that Jesus was born at night (based in Luke 2:6-8), Midnight Mass is celebrated on Christmas Eve, traditionally at midnight, in commemoration of his birth. The idea of Jesus being born at night is reflected in the fact that Christmas Eve is referred to as Heilige Nacht (Holy Night) in German, Nochebuena (the Good Night) in Spanish and similarly in other expressions of Christmas spirituality, such as the song “Silent Night, Holy Night”.

The Christmas Eve ceremony, which is held in churches throughout the world, celebrates the birth of Christ, which is believed to have occurred at night. In recent years some churches have scheduled their “Midnight” Mass as early between 7 -7.30 pm. And locally here in the “Rome of the East”, which Mangaluru is known as, a Christmas Eve Mass was celebrated in fervour and gaiety, attended by a sea of faithful gathered in the Open-air premises of Fatima Retreat House, Valencia, Mangaluru on Thursday, 24th December at 7.30 pm. From 7 pm till 7,30 pm the Choir sang beautiful Christmas carols, with a touch of Rock tune.

The Mass was con-celebrated by Fr Melwin Pinto SJ -the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, as main celebrant joined by Jesuit priests namely-Fr Maxim Misquith sj-Director and Superior of fatima Retreat House; , Fr Alphonse Fernandes sj, Fr Norbert Fernandes sj Fr Cedric Prakash sj from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Fr Rossi Rego sj and Fr Joseph Monteiro sj. The Bible readings were done by Dr Kuldeep Moras (1st reading) and Ms Louella Rego (2nd reading); Prayer of Faithful by Ms Suman Pearl Pinto, and Prayer after communion by Patrick D’souza.

Immediately preceding the penitential rite, the ministers proceeded to the crèche, the main celebrant Fr Melwin Pinto Sj said a little prayer and blessed it,and kissed Baby Jesus, and then he proceeded to the altar, and Mass continued. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ in his Homily narrated about the meaning of Christmas, and requested the faithful to give generously to the needy since Christmas is a feast of sharing and giving. He further said, “God is our help and support. Our hearts are made for God. In the Bible, chapter John 3:16 it says, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life”.Therefore, whoever believes in God will have eternal life”.

ONE VOICE YOUTH CHOIR

“We need to recognize Jesus, we need to develop an awareness to look for Jesus. We need to accept the power of love, and learn to be vulnerable and weaker. We need to smile through pain, and also look for vulnerable neighbours, and when we eat a sumptuous lunch or dinner, we need to think of the poor and the hungry.We need to receive God into our hearts. A gift should be a surprise, and a gift is never withdrawn. Pope Francis has said that God always surprises people with the way he works, and because of this, believers should be open to the Lord’s way of thinking and acting, rather than expecting him to conform to their aspirations. Today the Lord invites us to assume an attitude of humble listening and docile waiting, because the grace of God often presents itself to us in surprising ways, which don’t line up with our expectations. We also need to give gifts to those who hate us or are our enemies” added Fr Melwin Pinto Sj..

Thanking everyone, Director of FRH Fr Maxim Misquith SJ said, “I wish you the Joy and Peace of Christmas and the New Year 2022 filled with God’s choicest Blessings. Let us stand in the light of Christ – where Love overcomes hatred; Truth overcomes deceit and Hope overcomes despair”. Alleluia, alleluia. Today is good news of great joy: today a Savior is born for us, Christ the Lord. Alleluia, alleluia.