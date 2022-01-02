Online Andar Bahar Game: Win it This Way

Gambling or betting is a game of chance only after all the tricks have been applied. Some useful tricks will help to gain up the odds in your favour. While the game remains a matter of chance, these tricks can work magic on your Andar bahar game.

Introduction: What is the Andar Bahar game all about?

In simple words, it is a gambling game that involves the dealer placing a card with its face up. The player plays a wager on one of two: Andar (inside) or Bahar (outside) piles. The dealer then lays down the cards in turns to the two piles. This is done until a card comes up that matches the initially placed card. The pile where the matching card appears is announced as the winning pile. You can play this card game online on any credible Indian betting site.

The prerequisites of the game are tabulated below:

Number of Cards in the Andar Bahar game: 52

Number of players : Any number of players

Playing site: The game can be played anywhere; the players encircle the dealer

The golden tricks to master it: Play it smart

1. Be an elegant loser: Bounce back and double your bet.

The Martingale strategy might sound over-simplistic, but it works for running the show on an Indian betting site. Double your stake every time you lose. If you lose a bet of Rs. 1 on Bahar, you return by placing a bet of Rs. 2 on the same side. In case you lose again, place a bet of Rs. 4 on the same side. If you win it this time, you can walk away with Rs. 8, i.e., a profit of Rs. 5. And all of it comes easy because you only had to invest Rs. 3 at the end. Note, favouring the side where the dealer places the second card offers a better payback.

2. Know your depths to reach the heights: Bet small initially

If you are a novice, start by making cheap wagers in the Andar bahar game. As you garner experience, you can step up your game. The law of nature asks you to crawl before you walk and then walk before you run.

3. Learn the rules and master the game: The basics

This can be said about anything, not just the Andar bahar game. Know everything about the game, and you’re on the first step to mastering it. Know the rules and the intricacies regarding the first and the second bet, and know which side you should favour.

4. Choose the right online portal: Stay vigilant

Playing the Andar bahar game online on insecure servers can be a risky affair. Make sure that the online casino you choose is safe and credible. It should also offer easy withdrawals and hassle-free customer service. While the game uses a Random Number Generator, so cheating is not possible, but there is still room for online fraud. Play it only through a responsible Indian betting site.

5. Know the table limit:

Some casinos/online sites set table limits to allow the players to set their stakes at the beginning of each round. When placing side bets, keep a good watch on the table limit. This will help you stay longer in the race.

6. Use the Side Bets to your favour: Intelligent play

4 side bets that offer a higher payout and have a higher winnability can turn the tables. Using it intelligently can help you club it with regular bets and walk away with greater rewards.

7. The budget factor: In the game but not at a big stake

The Andar Bahar game is a game of chance and involves a lot of financial insecurities. The game is fast-paced, and there isn’t much time to calculate your next move. Therefore, it is necessary to remain synced to your budget. Efficient management of finances can help you enjoy the game without letting it take a toll.

Conclusion: The online game and the risk factors

The Andar Bahar game runs on probability, and losses in the game can result in unwanted stress. Andar bahar game is an exciting affair that can be played online, but the player’s discretion is advised.