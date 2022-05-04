ONLINE FRAUD! Doctor from Bantwal Loses Rs 1.65 Lakhs to a Stranger

Mangaluru: In spite of many online fraud cases have been noticed these days, still people are not careful when they deal with strangers through phone calls or online- and among them are even the educated who are careless and fall prey tos such scams. Here is yet another example where a 44-year-old doctor from Bantwal allegedly lost Rs 1.65 lakh in online fraud.

In a complaint, the doctor Dr B Ashwin Baliga of Kids Care centre near B C Road in Bantwal Taluk stated that a stranger had called him at around 5.30 PM on April 29 from mobile number 9348699702 and asked him to update his Jio phone number by downloading the Quick Easy App from Google Play. Later, he was asked to recharge for Rs 10 in order to use My Jio app. The doctor did the same by putting HDFC debit card details and recharged for Rs 10.

Soon after the recharge, Rs 10,000 was deducted three times from his account, and later Rs 45,000 was deducted three times, and a total of Rs 1,65,000 was transferred to the account of the fraudster. A case has been was registered at the CEN police station and sleuths are further investigating