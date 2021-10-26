Online Presentation by XCHR-Goa on ‘The Encounter with the Ballot in Colonial Goa’

Spread the love



















Online Presentation by Xavier Centre of Historical Research-Goa on ‘The Encounter with the Ballot in Colonial Goa’ : A Historical and Analytical Study (1821-1961) presented by Dr. Sharmila Pais e Martins

Goa: Sharmila Pais e Martins presents a comprehensive and critical narrative on the system of elections under Portuguese rule, in her book, The Encounter with the Ballot in Colonial Goa: A Historical and Analytical Study (1821-1961). The system of representation was introduced in Portugal and her overseas colonies from 1821 based on the Iberian model. The author has investigated the subject of elections in Portuguese Goa at various levels: parliamentary, legislative assembly, municipal and parochial. This work will acquaint readers on party politics, caste rivalry, the involvement of the Church in elections and the political underpinnings among the elite groups of the territory during the 19th and 20th centuries.

This work further explains the criteria for voting and contesting elections. These include citizenship, domicile, taxation, literacy, gender and the prerogative of being the head of family. Likewise, a reader will understand the beginnings of constituency-based electoral politics, and the theatrics that surrounded electoral manoeuvring of the period under investigation. The author explains the different methods involved in conducting elections, the interplay of various ideological forces operating in Portugal, and their impact on Goa during the period under review.

About the Author/Speaker:

Sharmila Pais e Martins has been awarded a Ph.D. in History for her study on The Encounter with the Ballot in Colonial Goa: A Historical and Analytical Study (1821-1961) which was released as a book by His Excellency, Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao on October 2nd, 2021, at Hotel Fidalgo, Panjim. She has also presented papers in conferences, seminars and research articles in journals. She is currently the H.O.D. and Associate Professor of the Department of History, St. Xavier’s College, Mapusa-Goa.

Submitted by : Fr. Malcolm Barreto, S.J.; Administrator, XCHR



Thursday, October 28th, 2021 at 6.30 pm IST (3.00 pm CET, 9.00 am ET)

Online Platform: ZOOM

Zoom Meeting ID: 958 0350 8929

https://bit.ly/2ZixthR

