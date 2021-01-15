Spread the love



















Online Programme Protesting 100 Days of Fr Stan Swamy’s Incarceration-15th Jan at 6pm

Online Programme Protesting 100 days of Fr Stan Swamy’s Incarceration-15th January, 2021, 6pm onwards. UN special rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, Mary Lawlor to speak in the programme

Mangaluru: 15th January, 2021, will mark hundred days of the Incarceration of 83 year old Father Stan Swamy, in Taloja Jail Mumbai. His arrest will go down in the annals of India’s dark history as one of the most brutal act’s of the State. A Jesuit priest, Father Stan, gave 35 years of his life working for the dignity and empowerment of the Adivasis of Jharkhand. It is sad to see that instead of a reward going his way, punishment has been meted out to him and jailed.

On the 15th more than a hundred groups are jointly organising an online programme in solidarity with Father Stan and demanding his immediate release along with the 15 others arrested in the Bhima Koregaon conspiracy case. A case where the Maharashtra police and the NIA with impunity have tried to stifle and silence democratic voices of dissent through false prosecutions and persecution of rights defenders. The demands that we will be raising are :



1. Release immediately Fr Stan Swamy and the 15 others arrested in the BK case

2. Arrest the real perpetrators of the violence that took place on the 1 January, 2018 in the Bhima Koregaon incidents.

3. Repeal the UAPA

This is the first of the series of programmes in the run-up to 26 January 2021, our Republic Day, as a part of our collective campaign to emphasise the values enshrined in the Preamble to the Constitution. The next two programmes will be held on the 20th of January, against the UAPA and on the 25th will see the release of a book on Sudha Bharadwaj.



On the 15th January evening, from 6 pm onwards, through cultural expressions and voices of colleagues and experts, the programme will share the life of Father Stan’s life’s journey and why the Indian State feared him. Amongst the speakers demanding his release are the UN special rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, Mary Lawlor, who will join in from Geneva and speak live in the programme. Prof Virgina Xaxa a social scientist and Dorothy Fernandes from Forum for Justice and Peace apart from his colleagues Dayamani Barla, Aloka Kujur and Xaviers Dias in Jharkhand. Mihir Desai will present the legal update of the Bhima Koregaon conspiracy case and who are the 15 arrestees in the Bhima Koregaon conspiracy case, will be shared.

The great Indian Dancer from Darpana, Mallika Sarabhai will perform and speak in solidarity with father Stan. Similarly, the Santhali dancers will perform a dance of lament among other expressions. Writer and teacher Dr. Apoorvanand, will conduct the programme.

POROGRAMME AGENDA :

HUNDRED DAYS of the incarceration of Father Stan Swamy and the brutal face of the Indian State: Programme in solidarity with him and all other BK 15 prisoners.

Moderator : Dr. Apoorvanand

6 to 6.05 :Announcement of the Programme with the Parai Drums- Video

6.05 to 6.15 : Introduction of the Programme and who Father Stan is by Apoorvanand

6.15 to 6.23 : Maya Angelou’s Poem, I shall rise- Video by Mallika Sarabahi

6.23 to 6.30 : Testimony by a co-worker of Father Stan by Xavier Dias Video

6.30pm : Welcoming Mary Lawlor, UNSR on HRDs by Henri Tiphagne

6.32 pm to 6.45pm : Solidarity Speech by the UNSR on HRDs by Mary Lawlor

6.45 to 6.48 : Release of the Sipper Cup by Elizabeth Soreng

6.48 pm to 7.05 pm : Why is Father Stan and the other 15 other Co-Accused in Jail. What is the Bhima Koregaon Conspiracy Case by Mihir Desai

7.05 pm to 7.15pm : 35 years of Father Stan in jharkhand, A journey through his work, Adivasi cultural expressions from Jharkhand Cultural group Jharkhand (Video)

7.15 to 7.22pm : Testimonies of his co workers and colleagues by Dayamani or Aloka Kujur

7.25 to 7.45 : About the 15 other arrestees in the BK 16 by Shalini Gera and Susan Abraham

7.20 to 7.25 : Songs of Kabir Kala Manch (Video)

7.25 to 7.28 : Release of the the badge by Teesta Setalvad

7.45 to 7.50 : Solidarity with Father Stan by Virginus Xaxa

7.45 to 7.50 : Solidarity with Father Stan by Sister Dorothy Fernandes, Forum for Justice and Peace

7.50 : Ending with a Santhali Dance -Dancers from the Shikari Pada Santhal Pargana

Acknowledging the organisations who have supported this process. Announcement of a day of fast for the release of all BK 16 prisoners on the 30th January or any other • Postcard Campaign, letters to Father Stan and letter to the PM demanding the release of Father Stan.

Date: Jan 15, 2021, Time: 06:00 – 8.00 PM IST

Join the Zoom Meeting – Click here:

Meeting ID: 979 3963 6701, Passcode: 663240

Facebook live: Click Here

Contact Details: Father Denzil (Stand with Stan Campaign ) : 8375063768 and V. Suresh (People’s Union for Civil Liberties) : 9444231497, 9351562965 on behalf of over hundred organisations

Submitted by : Kavita Srivastava

(President) PUCL Rajasthan

Address for correspondence : 76, Shanti Niketan Colony, Kisan Marg, Barkat Nagar, Jaipur-302015 Tel. 0141-2594131; mobile: 9351562965



