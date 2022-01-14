ONLINE SURVEY FOR SYNOD

With the resurgence of Covid it has become impossible to organize or conduct any physical meetings or consultations for the Synod on Synodality 2021-23. It sought to hear the uninhibited voices of the ecclesial community, especially of those on the margins. The Indian Catholic Forum had to indefinitely postpone the gathering that it had scheduled for February in Bengaluru for this same reason.

The only option now open to us is to conduct an online Survey using Google Forms, that is totally confidential. Pope Francis talks of the Sensus Fidei (sense of the faithful) – what people actually feel and think about the Church and the way forward.

Catholics resident in India who are above 18 years of age, even if they have “stopped going to church”, are earnestly requested to CLICK on the LINK given below to access the Survey Form and respond accordingly. THey are also requested to share the link with others among their contacts.

In the service of the Church through a successful and meaningful synodal process, I remain.

Fraternally.

chhotebhai

Convenor

INDIAN CATHOLIC FORUM

( Mob 9415130822 email: noronha.kp@gmail.com )

Click Here For LINK: