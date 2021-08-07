Online Talk on ‘Congresso Provincial da India Portuguesa’ hosted by XCHR-Goa

Spread the love



















Online Talk on ‘Congresso Provincial da Índia Portuguesa’ and the ‘Problem Of Alcoholism in Goa’ By Maria de Lourdes Bravo da Costa Rodrigues hosted Xavier Centre of Historical Research -Goa

Panjim-Goa: The talk will focus on the role of the Congresso Provincial da Índia Portuguesa, which was intended to be a Conference covering social needs and its role to solve the problem of alcoholism, which had reached epidemic proportions by the beginning of the twentieth century in the territory of Goa. Ironically, when the Congresso Provincial was formed and the issues were listed for discussion in the objectives, there was no mention of alcoholism. And this, in spite of knowledge that this scourge with its tentacles was reaching far and wide, from the proletariat to the elite, without regard to gender, caste or creed.

Alcoholism was included in the second Congresso where emphasis was laid on alcohol and abkari for creating revenue for the government and for financial welfare of the people; the seventh Congresso was concerned about alcoholism and its related implications to the individual, the community as well as the government. What was the contribution of the august body of intellectuals in trying to solve this social scourge? And, what was the extent of success attained in this endeavour?

About Maria Lourdes Bravo da Costa Rodrigues

Maria Lourdes Bravo da Costa Rodrigues, is currently a Research Scholar at Quepem College and is working on her doctoral thesis, entitled “Food History of Goa: its multifaceted aspects from 1900 – 1961”. She has her Master’s in History from Bombay University and an additional Master’s In Library Science from IGNOU, New Delhi.



Bravo da Costa Rodrigues is the author of six books and contributes regularly to local dailies like the Navhind Times, Gomantak Times, Times of India and O Heraldo on topics such as history, culture and anthropology.

On : Thursday, 12th August, 2021

at 6.30 pm IST (3.00 pm CET, 9.00 am ET)

Online Platform: ZOOM

Zoom Meet ID: 935 6418 5330

Report Submitted by : Fr. Malcolm Barreto, S.J.-Administrator, XCHR

Like this: Like Loading...