Online Yoga Course organised by St Aloysius Pre-University College, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A few minutes of Yoga practiced regularly can be a great way to get rid of stress in day to day life. Yoga postures, Pranayama and Meditation are effective techniques to release stress and improve overall health. In this regard, an online Yoga Course was organized by the Department of Physical Education in association with Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences Mangalore University, Mangalagangothri. The sessions were conducted by the Resource Persons Nagesh K Heregoudar, Anantha Krishna B S, Ms Rashmitha and Rangappa from the Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences Mangalore University, Mangalagangothri.



On the first day, Nagesh Heregoudar conducted a session on the topic ‘Improvement of Concentration through Yoga’. The speaker explained that Yoga helps in maintaining not only physical and mental health but also in leading a healthy social life. The students were taught how to improve concentration through asanas like Padmasana, Paschimottasans, Pawan Muktasana, Vajrasana, Dhanurasana, Chakrasana, Sarvangasana, Halasana, Bhujangasana and Shavasana. Students were also taught Pranayama.

On the second day, a session was conducted on ‘Lifestyle Modification with respect to Covid-19’ by Anantha Krishna B S. The speaker explained how one has to modify and balance day to day life. He spoke on the importance of a nutritious diet, and relaxation of the body and mind through proper exercise. The speaker demonstrated ‘asanas’ that help in relieving stress, reducing joint pain and enhancing the flexibility of the back.

On the 3rd day, a Session was conducted on ‘Improvement of Immunity through Yoga’ by Ms Rashmitha. The speaker explained how Yoga boosts overall health and immunity. She demonstrated asanas and pranayama which enhance and stimulates our own immune system. The concluding session was delivered by Mr Rangappa, who spoke on Life Style according to Yoga. He said that in the present day when students face stress, tension, fear etc. yoga should be a part of life and simple ‘asanas’ can help dispel these. He urged all the participants to practice Yoga to develop a healthy lifestyle.

The staff incharges of Sports & Games Association, Alwyn Saldanha, Inas Dias, Mr Karthik Shenoy, Larson Monteiro, Sanjay Pinto, Mrs Gladwin Fernandes and Santhosh S along with the Physical Directors, Naveen Kumar & Mrs Usha A J coordinated the course. The staff and students enthusiastically participated in the course.