Only 1 Covid death in Karnataka on a single day



Bengaluru: For the first time since the pandemic broke in Karnataka in early March, only one patient died of Covid-19 on a single day in Bengaluru, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

“In the entire southern state, a male patient died of coronavirus in Bengaluru earlier in the day. He was 73,” said the bulletin.

The patient was admitted in a designated Covid hospital on November 30 with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) which led to fever, cough and breathlessness. He was also comorbid with hypertension.

With the lone death, the state’s toll rose to 12,039 and the city’s toll to 4,283 till date.

The state reported 1,143 new cases on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally to 9,13,483, including 13,610 active cases, while recoveries rose to 8,87,815, with 1,268 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Bengaluru registered 642 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,85,008, including 8,845 active cases, while 3,71,879 recovered so far, with 798 discharged during the day.

Of the 208 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 99 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 14 in Kalaburagi, nine in Tumakuru and eight each in Hassan and Mandya districts.

Out of 98,724 tests conducted on Wednesday, 10,658 were through rapid-antigen detection and 88,066 through RT-PCR method.

The state-run doctors also tested 2,127 passengers on arrival from the UK till Tuesday night.

“The state’s positivity rate for the day was 1.15 per cent and the case fatality rate 0.08 per cent,” added the bulletin.