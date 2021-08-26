Spread the love



















Only 2 tweets by Rahul Gandhi after restoration of account



New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi has not yet started tweeting frequently even after the social media platform restored his account.

As per the account details, he tweeted on Wednesday, ten days after his account was restored to attack the government on the asset monetisation scheme.

Congress sources said that the former Congress President has lost trust in Twitter and he is now relying more on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. He is writing on Facebook and gave onam greetings on the platform

The Twitter handles of other Congress leaders and the party’s official handle had also been blocked, but all are active now after getting unlocked.

Social media platform Twitter on August 14 had unlocked the accounts of the Congress, Rahul Gandhi and several others after temporarily blocking them for violating their policy. The Congress had alleged that it was being done on the behest of the government.

According to sources, Twitter has unlocked the accounts but have withheld the old tweets.

Rahul Gandhi had released a video statement slamming Twitter for blocking his account and alleged that the social media platform was taking sides in the politics of the country.

“By shutting down my Twitter they are interfering in our political process. A company is making its business to define our politics. And as a politician I don’t like that. This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country. This is not an attack on Rahul Gandhi.”

He said that he has 19-20 million followers and they have been denied the right to an opinion.

“So, this is not only patently unfair, this is their breaching the idea that Twitter is a neutral platform. And for the investors this is a very dangerous thing because taking sides in the political contest has repercussions for Twitter,” he had added.

