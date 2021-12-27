Only 300 people Allowed for All gatherings including marriages – DC Kurma Rao M

Udupi: As per the state government order, the deputy commissioner of Udupi Kurma Rao M, has announced fresh COVID guidelines for New Year celebrations in the wake of the spread of Omicron.

Speaking at a press meet held at the DC office on December 27, DC Kurma Rao has directed the restaurants, hotels, clubs, and pubs to operate with 50% seating capacity from 30 December to 2 January 2022.

All gatherings, meeting conferences including marriages from 28 December should be strictly limited to 300 people. Besides, the night curfew will remain in force from 28 December to 7 January in the district from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am.

There will be intensive patrolling and surveillance at all the border points of the district to prevent the spread of Covid, particularly the Omicron variant from those coming from Maharashtra and Kerala.

Guidelines for night curfew

The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 10:00 pm to 5:00 am, except for essential activities.

Patients and their attendants/persons in emergency need shall be allowed to move.

All industries/companies required to operate at night shall be permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organizations shall be allowed on producing valid 1) card/authorization issued by their respective Organization/Institution.

Employees and vehicles of Telecom and Internet Service providers shall be allowed movement on producing valid ID cards issued by their Respective organization/institution.

Only essential staff/employees of IT companies organization working from the office will work from home.

Medical, emergency and essential services including pharmacies shall be fully functional and other commercial activities are prohibited.

There shall be no restriction in the movement of all types of food through trucks, goods vehicles or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles.

Home delivery of goods and operations of E-Commerce companies are allowed.

Movement of buses, trains, Metro rail services and air travel are permitted.

Movement of Public Transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, bus terminals/bus stands, railway stations. etc are allowed to facilitate the movement of passengers by air, rail and road. Their movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/Tickets.

Additional SP Kumarchandra, Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Naveen Bhat and others were present in the press meet.