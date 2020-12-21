Spread the love



















Only 5 succumb to Covid in Karnataka in a day



Bengaluru: Only five patients died of Covid-19 across Karnataka, including two in Bengaluru on Sunday, taking the state’s death toll to 12,009 so far while the case fatality rate for the day reduced to 0.41 per cent across the southern state.

“With 1,194 new cases on Saturday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 9,09,469, including 14,497 active cases, while recoveries increased to 8,82,944 till date, with 1,062 discharged in the last 24 hours,” said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

As the epicentre of the coronavirus, Bengaluru registered 659 fresh cases on Saturday, taking its Covid tally to 3,82,868 till date, including 9,607 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,68,992, with 496 discharged on Sunday.

The city’s death toll rose marginally to 4,268 with two more succumbing to the virus earlier in the day.

Out of 219 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 104 are in Bengaluru, 16 in Kalaburagi and 11 in Tumakuru.

Of the 1,10,288 tests conducted on Saturday, 13,904 were through rapid-antigen detection and 96,324 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day was 1.08 per cent across the state,” added the bulletin.