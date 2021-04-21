Spread the love



















Only 50 Persons Allowed at Weddings! That Adds Up To Boys & Girls Family plus Few Relatives?

When was the last time you had to carry your ID to enter a wedding reception hall? Starting tonight you will have to, if you are the LUCKY one among the 50 guests invited to join in the celebrations to wish the newly wedded couple a Happy Married Life!

Mangaluru : With COVID spreading even more than last time numbers, breaking records with respect to the number of people infected on a daily basis, curfews and regulations are in place yet again. This time however, rather than a national lockdown, we are looking at state governments and district administrations putting strict measures and curfews into place, and there are also new COVID guidelines for weddings. If you had your wedding planned for the month of April or May, then we understand there might be a lot of uncertainty and tension regarding how to go about things. What are the new government guidelines for weddings in DK? What’s the wedding guest limit? Are there any COVID banquet guidelines? – We are sure all these questions might be arising, and perhaps, causing stress. And this report will answer those questions to the best of our abilities and sources, after Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra briefed the media on the restrictions and limits enforced on wedding functions.

Addressing the media DC said Dr K V Rajendra said, ” Any weddings which are scheduled can only have 50 guests, and the list of the guests should be given to concerned officials and also to the MCC commissioner if the event is held within the MCC limits. The 50 limit includes Wedding photographers and priests . If the wedding is happening in an urban locality, permission should be sought from the CMC commissioner, TMC officials, including PDO’s approval in the gram panchayat is required. It is difficult to issue a pass for the wedding that is scheduled in the upcoming weekend curfew. The invitees can attend the program after having a permission letter, ID card (Voter ID or Aadhar card) and the invitation card. Whosoever is on the guest list should produce an ID card to gain entry into the wedding,”

He further said “While traveling in a vehicle for the wedding function, only the person having the ID/Pass will be allowed, however, he or she cannot carry people who are not permitted or invited. If the wedding is being held at a temple only 50 people will be permitted to be a part of the ceremony. In temples, only the priests can perform the rituals and no devotees will be allowed. However, people having a valid ID/pass can enter the temple.The pass will not accommodate their family members. When the weekend curfew is in force, people are allowed to buy essential commodities from 6 am to 10 am”.

“Since in most parts of Mangaluru, where essential commodities like groceries, medicines are available within walkable distance, people should walk and take a vehicle to do their shopping. We have noticed that in the name of grocery shopping, people are necessarily using vehicles to travel short distances, and unnecessarily roaming around in the City. Some are seen carrying a bag of rice in their vehicle, to fool or show proof to the officials who do the routine checks. Since we are seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases in City limits, a software will be set up during the next week which can help in identifying the hotspots of the infection. Once we receive the information, it will be released in the public domain so that citizens can stay alert” added DC.

Mangaluru police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP Hariram Shankar among others were present during the press meet.