Only awakened citizens can save our Nation and Constitution – Dr Jayaprakash Shetty

Udupi: “Only awakened citizens can save our Nation and the constitution. The Constitution begins with, We the people of India, include all people of different religions, languages and castes. The root cause of today’s problem is the silence of the good people. If there is injustice anywhere, we need to raise our voice, otherwise, no one will be there when injustice is done to us”, said Dr Jayaprakash Shetty, Professor, Tenkanidiyur Government First Grade College.

Dr Jayaprakash Shetty was speaking on September 3, at the Anugraha Pastoral Centre at the awakened Laity Citizens convention organized by the Laity Commission of Udupi Diocese and Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh. Santhosh Carnelio, president of Catholic Sabha, Udupi Pradesh presided over the function.

Earlier, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo inaugurated the convention and called upon the Catholic Sabha and Laity Commission to develop second-line leadership in the organization, get ready for the coming elections and try to reach Government facilities to the people.

Melwin D’Souza, advocate briefed on the information of Government facilities. Msng Ferdinand Gonsalves briefed on the laity commission objectives.

Fr Vincent Crasta, Secretary of CESU and director of the pastoral centre asked the Sabha to try and enrol teachers and graduates for the MLC elections so that we can get good people to work for the betterment of education.

Dr Gerald Pinto and Walter Cyril Pinto – helped to prepare the action plan through group discussions. Suggestions will be presented and finalized during the executive committee meeting on 10th September.

The convener of the programme, Mary D’Souza welcomed the gathering. Secretary Olivia D’Mello delivered the vote of thanks. Irene Menezes compered the programme.

