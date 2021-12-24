Open Air Mass to be held on Christmas Eve Under Covid-19 Protocol’ Clarifies Mlore Diocese PRO

Open Air Mass to be held on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Under Covid-19 Protocol’ Clarifies Mangalore Catholic Diocese PRO Roy Castelino-this is in response to the news published in a English daily with the headline saying “Churches Told To Hold Prayers Indoors-Bishop”!

Mangaluru: A headline in one of the leading English newspapers which read “Churches Told To Hold Prayers Indoors-Bishop”, had created lots of confusion among the faithful who were all excited to attend a joyous OPEN AIR CHRISTMAS EVE MASS tonight, 24 December, depending on different timings at different churches, 6.30 pm or 7 pm. As per the news in the English daily, it said, “Christmas Eve and Christmas day prayers in Dakshina Kannada will be held inside Church premises following all Covid-19 protocols. No additional events such as cultural programmes will be held, said Most Rev Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Diocese of Mangalore.

The print media further stated, “The state government has come up with new guidelines for Christmas and New Year celebrations in wake of the Omicron variant cases being reported. Churches will strictly follow government guidelines. The Christmas eve and Christmas day mass will be held only inside church premises. All the protocols will be maintained. On December 24, the masses will commence from 7 pm and churches can hold it open air. On December 25, churches have been directed to hold more masses,” the bishop said on Thursday. But with the “INDOORS” being mentioned in the headlines, churchgoers were a bit confused and many had started enquiring about the same.

Team Mangalorean contacting one of the PRO’s of Mangalore Catholic Diocese Roy Castelino got the clarification from Castelino that Open-Air Masses will be held at all Churches tonight, under strict Covid-19 protocols, and the faithful are most welcomed to take part in the joyous Christmas prayers, and ignore all the rumours going around that Christmas Eve masses will be held INDOORS!

Meanwhile, volunteers at various Catholic churches have been making all the required arrangements for the Christmas Eve mass tonight. Wish you all a Merry Christmas well in advance. Ho..ho..ho..!