Open Letter to Gen Sec of CBOA on Suicide of K S Swapna due to Work Related Stress

Open letter to Com. Manimaran, General Secretary, Canara Bank Officers’ Association on Suicide of 38-year-old K S Swapna, a Bank Manager at Canara Bank branch in Kuthuparamba, Kannur, due to Work Related Stress

Mangaluru : Recalling the incident where a 38-year-old woman died by suicide at her place of work on Friday, 9 April 2021. KS Swapna was manager of Canara Bank’s branch in Kuthuparamba, Kannur; she hanged herself. The mother-of-two left behind a couple of suicide notes, officials said. “I could not accomplish my job up to the expectations. My banking life was a failure,” one note said. The note also contained a request:“There are two loan applications, kindly consider them.” The second note was addressed to her two teenage children, as per police reports.

Other employees who arrived at the bank in the morning found the manager hanging in the office room. She was rushed to the Koothuparamba Taluk Hospital but could not be saved. Police led by Koothuparamba ACP KG Suresh and SI KT Sandeep inspected the bank and found a diary entry stating that the stress due to work-related pressure was too much for her to bear. Police also examined CCTV footage.



Swapna’s husband died of heart attack two years ago. A native of Thrissur, she got transferred to Kannur and was living in an apartment with her children – a 16-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. “We understand that she was an independent woman bringing up two children by herself. She used to drive down with her children to Thrissur all the way from Kannur on holidays. She used to spend long hours in the bank as well.” said a Police Officer. “Banks have transformed into corporates and employees are pushed into a market where there is cutthroat competition. A couple of years ago, a manager killed himself by jumping from the top of his bank building in Kochi. In another incident, a bank employee walked out of a state level conference of bankers and jumped in front of a train,” said Parvathy, a retired bank manager who worked at Canara Bank for 36 years.

Research by insurance firm MetLife indicates that around 67 per cent of employees in decision-making levels in financial institutions are heavily stressed and consider quitting the job. “High levels of stress causes depression as well, which would probably lead to extreme decisions,” said Glenda Fernandez, a psycho-social counselor and former student councilor at IIT Goa.

For a number of years now, banks have been going through enormous changes in organization and structure. New technology and new ways of structuring the operation have left their mark on the working conditions and daily lives of employees. Deregulation of labor markets, emerging technologies and new types of jobs have significantly reshaped working lives by continuous changes on employment and working conditions. Such a scenario has a relevant impact not only on companies’ organization but also on the working population’s health. The banking sector is particularly well-deserved for a specific and thorough analysis, in view of the recent increase in psycho-social disorders of employees. This may be related to the major organizational changes affecting this sector and, in particular, to the restructuring processes resulting from the global economic crisis. Most studies showed that mental health problems had increased in the banking sector, and that they were stress-related. Examples began with anxiety and depression, carried on through maladaptive behaviors, and ended in job burnout.

OPEN LETTER TO COM. MANIMARAN- GENERAL SECRETARY OF CANARA BANK OFFICERS ASSOCIATION, from Harry Coelho, Former President of Syndicate Bank Officers Association :

Dear Com. Manimaran, EC members and Extended EC members of CBOA

At the risk of repetition, I wish to remind you of the tragic suicide of the young and energetic lady officer of Canara Bank due to extreme work pressure and other related factors which will only come to the fore when an independent inquiry is conducted not by CGM of Trivandrum zone of Canara Bank but by an independent agency.

I request you to have a closer look at the picture of Ms. Swapna with her two little children from the eyes of your conscience and listen to the wailing of your inner voice. Does she look like a lady with suicidal tendencies? Certainly not. You can see motherly love oozing out of her eyes towards her children. Then what made Ms. Swapna to take the drastic step towards suicide in the branch premises? Have you and your coterie of EC and Extended EC members, try to fathom out the reasons behind her suicide. Unfortunately, the answer of your conscience may be emphatic No. I had the privilege of going through your letter written to CGM of Canara Bank on the subject matter. The letter is in the nature of a request. I was wondering as I was going through your letter as to where has your militancy gone or has it become rusty as you are 59 years and 11 months old now with just 49. days left for your superannuation.

Ms. Swapna was an Manager of Canara Bank (after merger named as -eSyndicate Bank) and was heading a branch of eSyndicate Bank at the time of her death. Is it the reason for your lukewarm reaction to this tragedy? Stories galore about the step motherly treatment by Canara Bank management to officers of eSyndicate Bank and eSyndicate Bank branches. I wonder whether the same approach and treatment prevails in CBOA also.

On a modest estimate you are presently sitting on a heap of more than Rs.45 crores lying in the accounts of CBOA consequent to merger of Syndicate Bank Officers Association and its coffers with CBOA. You will not have any access to these funds from 1st of June, 2021 until and unless you try to cling on to your post, post retirement as GS or advisor or may be with some other high sounding nomenclature. I am appealing to your finer instincts to rise above the bureaucratic wrangling and create a perpetual bourse from the huge heap of funds, you are sitting upon, in the names of the two little children of Ms. Swapna so that her relatives will be able to take care of their upbringing and education . This will probably be the noblest gesture on your part before you step down as General Secretary of CBOA.

Please also prevail on the management of Canara Bank to compensate generously for the loss of precious life of Ms. Swapna while discharging her duties due to insurmountable work pressure. While it is an acceptable and irrefutable fact that no amount of financial and material compensation will bring back the loving mother to these two tiny tots,, we can certainly mitigate their hardship and suffering to a very great extent by providing for their bright future. Will you rise to the occasion and become PERPETUAL SUCCOUR to these two tiny, innocent adolescent and helpless children? Only time will tell.

With warm regards and fraternal greetings,

Harry V. Coelho

About Harry Coelho :

He is the Former President of Syndicate Bank Officers Association; Former Joint General Secretary of All India Nationalized Bank Officers’ Federation (AINBOF)

Former Joint General Secretary of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC). He retired from Syndicate Bank on 30th June, 2013, and presently residing in Mumbai. Before moving to Mumbai he resided at Rasquinha’s Compund in Ballabagh and was a Bejai Church parishioner. Having completing High School at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, he did his college at Government College, Mangaluru.