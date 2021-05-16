Spread the love



















Open to new information on 2018 ball tampering scandal, says CA



Sydney: Cricket Australia (CA) said it is open to new information on the 2018 ball tampering scandal after Cameron Bancroft, who was at the centre of the incident, indicated that the bowlers were aware of the changes being made to the ball.

“CA has maintained all along that if anyone is in possession of new information in regard to the Cape Town Test of 2018, they should come forward and present it,” a CA spokesman is quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“The investigation conducted at the time was detailed and comprehensive. Since then, no one has presented new information to CA that casts doubt on the investigation’s findings,” the spokesman further said.

Bancroft, who was suspended from cricket for his involvement in ball-tampering scandal along with Steve Smith and David Warner during a Test match against South Africa in March 2018, has indicated that Australian bowlers too were aware of the unfair tactics.

“Yeah, look, all I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and part. Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory. I guess one thing I learnt through the journey and being responsible is that’s where the buck stops (with Bancroft himself). Had I had better awareness I would have made a much better decision,” said the 28-year-old batsman while speaking to ‘The Guardian’ in England where he is due to play county cricket for Durham.

“Uh yeah, look, I think, yeah, I think it’s pretty probably self-explanatory,” he added on being asked about the involvement of bowling attack that comprised Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.