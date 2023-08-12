Opening primary credit cooperatives will weaken cooperative banking sector in twin districts- M.N. Rajendra Kumar

Mangaluru: Opposing the State government’s proposal to open a primary agricultural credit society (PACS) in every gram panchayat, president of South Canara District Central Cooperative Bank M.N. Rajendra Kumar said on Saturday that this will weaken the cooperative banking sector in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Speaking after receiving the ‘Mangaluru Press Club Guest of Honour Award’ from the Mangaluru Press Club, Mr Kumar said that the cooperative sector has been strong in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, which is known as the home of the banking sector.

The 170-odd PACS in the two districts are earning a profit. Opening PACS at every gram panchayat will severely cut down the working of the cooperative banks in the two districts. “I will ask the government to continue with the present cooperative banking system in the twin districts,” he said.

SCDCC Bank, he said, has brought in changes in its operation to meet the changing needs of customers. The bank presently has 111 branches and it is set to increase them to 125 in the next two years by opening 14 more. New branches of the bank will be shortly opened in Bengre and Mani.

The bank already has nine ATMs and more will be shortly opened in Belthangady, Puttur, and Goliyangadi.

