Operation ‘lone tusker launched’ in K’taka to capture rogue elephant

The Karnataka forest department continued with its operation ‘lone tusker’ on Monday to trap and catch the tusker which killed a girl student and injured five persons last week.

Davangere: The Karnataka forest department continued with its operation ‘lone tusker’ on Monday to trap and catch the tusker which killed a girl student and injured five persons last week.

The forest department is planning to rope in six elephants from Monday in the operation. About 150 personnel, including ten teams each comprising ten staff members are being pressed into service.

Experts in the field of drones and elephants have been called from Bengaluru. The team is launching operations based on the traces of footprints of the tusker in the region.

The authorities have asked the villagers of the region not to venture out in the night and stop going to their farmlands for a few days. They have also asked the villagers not to follow the team while the operation is going on as it proves to be independent.

The tusker has thrown the life out of gear in Somlapura, Kashipura villages of Channagiri taluq. The tusker has been creating menace in the region and attacking people.

Like this: Like Loading...