‘Operation Sunset’ Project to be Extended Across District – SP Vishnuvardhan

Udupi: “If you find any illegal activities going on anywhere in the district, please let me know. The identity of the informer will not be disclosed. If there is a problem in their locality, people can call me freely or message me and action will be taken against the trouble mongers”, said N Vishnuvardhan, Superintendent of Police Udupi District.

He was speaking during a monthly interaction programme organised by the Udupi district working Journalists Association at the Press Club on November 23.

Addressing the media persons SP Vishnuvardhan said, “The department is working actively against Drug abuse in the district. To ensure the safety of Women and Children as well as to control crime in the district, we are going to expand the ‘Operation Sunset’ project to Udupi City, Brahmavar and Kundapur Cities in the coming days. The ‘Operation Sunset’ project has already helped to control illegal activities in Manipal. The project will be extended across the district. About drug abuse, the department has identified some black spots and arrested many persons:.

SP Vishnuvardhan further said, “To avoid traffic jams at Kalsanka Junction in Udupi city, we have asked the highway authorities to widen the Kalsanka Junction. Once the rainy season is over, work will begin and after the Junction is widened traffic can move freely. We have already installed traffic signals on NH 169 A at Manipal and additional 12 digital signals will be installed in the city”.

If anyone loses their money in online fraud they should contact the Cyber Crime police station within 24 hours. It will help the police and bank to block the transaction and stop people from losing more money, said SP Vishnuvardhan.

The department has started a special drive against Matka activities in the district and such activities are under control in the district.

The SP released Media stickers that will be given to the working Journalists Association members’ for their vehicles in the Udupi district.

Additional SP Kumarachandra, Udupi District information officer Manjunath, District working journalist’s association president Rajesh Shetty, Secretary Nazeer Polya, Treasurer Umesh Marlpalli were present.