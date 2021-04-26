Spread the love



















Operations of MCC Bank Hampankatta Branch Shifted to NRI Section as of 26 April

Mangaluru: This is to inform you that due to an electrical short circuit, there was a small fire accident at our Hampankatta branch (Founders Branch) on 23 April 2021. It is said that fire broke out from the server room of the bank. However, all the records, securities, software systems and data were unharmed and are intact. Hence, we could start the normal banking operations of our Hampankatta branch from our NRI section located adjacent to our Hampankatta branch from today, 26 April.

All our esteemed customers and other stakeholders are requested to kindly note the commencement of normal operations and avail of all the banking services.