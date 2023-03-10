Oppn creates ruckus in Odisha Assembly over Naba Das murder

Opposition BJP and Congress members created a ruckus in Odisha Assembly over Minister Naba Das murder case on Friday, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House initially till 11.30 a.m. and then till 4 p.m.

As soon as the House assembled at 10.30 a.m. on the first day of the second phase of the Budget Session, the BJP and Congress members rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans against the government over the murder case. The Opposition members demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In such a situation, Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha first adjourned the proceedings till 11.30 a.m.

The noisy scenario continued in the Assembly when the proceedings began again at 11.30 a.m., but the Speaker asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Niranjan Pujari to read out the Cabinet decisions taken on Wednesday.

Soon after Pujari completed his readings, the Speaker adjourned the House till 4 p.m. without transacting any business during the day.

Speaking to media persons outside the Assembly, BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi said, though 41 days have passed since the murder of minister Naba Das, the Odisha crime branch, which is investigating the case, is yet to find anything about the conspiracy and motive behind the crime.

“The result of the 23 years of the Naveen Patnaik government will be zero as even after 41 days the case has not been worked out, how can we accept it? This shows that the state government is inefficient and incapable. So, the Chief Minister has no moral right to continue in his position,” demanded Majhi.

Similarly, senior Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati too slammed the government over the sensational murder case. While the medical board has said that accused Gopal Das is not mentally ill, the police are investigating whether he is mentally unsound or not, he said.

“Though more than a month has passed, the crime branch has yet to find out the motive behind the murder. We had demanded a court-monitored SIT probe, but the government rejected it. As the Chief Minister is holding the home portfolio, he should resign,” Bahinipati demanded.

On the other hand, ruling BJD member Sudhir Samal said the people are watching the opposition members, who have stalled the Assembly proceedings and important question hour. The 4.5 crore people of Odisha will give them a befitting reply in the 2024 election, he said.

“The Chief Minister and MoS Home have already made statements on the murder case. Besides, an investigation is going on under the supervision of the judiciary. Still, the opposition members are stalling the House to put forth false and baseless allegations, which people will not accept,” Samal said.

The Budget Session of the Assembly has been witnessing a ruckus over the minister murder case since its beginning on February 21. The first phase of the session completed on March 1 while the second phase, which started on Friday, will continue till April 6.

