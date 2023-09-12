Oppn demands resignation of K’taka minister over his alleged involvement in land grabbing case

Bengaluru: Opposition parties in Karnataka — BJP and JD (S) — have accused the Congress Minister for Statistics and Planning, D. Sudhakar of alleged land grabbing and has asked for his resignation as the case filed against him comes under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Former Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday demanded immediate resignation from the cabinet and arrest of the accused Minister.

Kumaraswamy has alleged that the state government is pressurising the police department in the case.

However, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar described it as a “false case” and there is no necessity for Minister Sudhakar to tender his resignation.

An FIR was registered against Sudhakar for alleged land grabbing at the Yelahanka police station in Bengaluru. The police have charged him under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and IPC sections on Sunday.

Kumarswamy said: “What is happening in the Karnataka government which proclaimed that Dalits would be protected and came to power in the state? The Minister (D. Sudhakar) himself is attacking Dalits and he should not be allowed to continue in the cabinet.”

“Siddaramaiah, you often talk about maintaining respect and dignity to Opposition leaders. Now, I want to ask you whether you himself have them. You are pressurising the police who filed an FIR. Do you have a conscience? You are humiliating police officers. You have threatened the police officer who registered the FIR to come to your residence with documents. Is this protection of Dalits?” the JD(S) leader added.

The land grabbing case was halted and now it has come to light acoording to law.

“You (CM Siddaramaiah) talk about conducting probes all the time. Which probe will you conduct regarding this case? Siddaramaiah, Dalit woman is threatened with a machete, did people vote you to power for this,” Kumaraswamy said.

The JD(S) leader added: “Machete-wielding persons are made cabinet Ministers. The bills passed to protect Dalits had gone to the dustbin.”

“I make an appeal to Dalit organisations, they can’t sit quiet and they should protest against this Minister,” he said.

Basavaraj Bommai said: “Minister Sudhakar should face the allegations legally. It is not right of him to dominate and attack Dalits. The police should not succumb to pressure in this case. How a common man is brought to the police station, likewise, the accused Minister should also be questioned? If the police succumb to pressure, Dalits will launch protests.”

“Congress leaders only remember Dalits during political speeches. The Minister’s conduct is totally against the Dalits. The government is utilising Rs 11,000 crore reserved for the welfare of Dalits and they won’t pardon the former,” Bommai added.

Reacting to the deveopments in Karnataka Minister’s case, D.K. Shivakumar said, “The case lodged against Sudhakar is civil in nature. There is a difference between threatening and Protection of Civil Rights (PCR).”

“I have got information from police officers and found that it is a ‘false case’. There is no necessity for Sudhakar to tender his resignation,” Shivakumar added.

“Let BJP make any conspiracy, it is a civil case.”

“As a President of the Congress party in the state, I have got all details regarding the case. Sudhakar had purchased the land with consent. During elections a third party had installed a compound to that land. The supporters of Sudhakar have gone to protect his land. In this connection an atrocity case has been filed through PCR.”

“When the complaint was lodged, Sudhakar was in Chitradurga. I know it is a false case. Anyone can lodge a false complaint against me as well. Let BJP come out of their dream that Minister Sudhakar is going to tender resignation. No one is above the law and every one should respect it,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Reacting to the developments, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: “The incident has not come to his knowledge. But, later he said that he would summon Minister Sudhakar and talk about it.”

Minister Sudhakar said that he had not committed any crime which attracted atrocity charges.

“There is a conspiracy against me. I was targeted in a similar fashion in 2006. The court had slammed the attempt.”

“If I have committed any crime or encroachment, let them go to the court and take action. I have met Home Minister G. Parameshwara and briefed about the development,” he added.

Home Minister Parameshwara said that he had sought a report regarding the incident.

Once the report is available the next course of action will be taken, he added.

Like this: Like Loading...