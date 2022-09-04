Oppn has no way but to go to the people: Rahul

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi while addressing the ‘halla bol’ rally on Sunday in Ramlila Maidan here, said that the opposition has no other way but to go to the people as all the institutions are under duress.

He said, “Bharat Jodo Yatra is being undertaken because the media is not with us, other institutions are under pressure from the government. So the opposition has no way but to directly go to the people and tell them the truth about the government.”

He reiterated that the opposition was not allowed to speak in Parliament on the issues concerning the people. In an unveiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “I want to tell him that this country is not of two of your friends, but of the poor people of India.”

The Congress leader said that the UPA governments at the Centre lifted 27 crore people from poverty and this government has pushed them again into poverty. Rahul Gandhi compared the current petroleum prices with those in the UPA regime.

He said the country has weakened because of hate, fear, inflation and unemployment.

He said the Congress workers are fighting for the country and its Constitution.

