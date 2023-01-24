Oppn in Kerala claps hands as ruling front MLA attacks his own govt

A day after the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF)legislator went hammer and tongs against the functioning of the Pinarayi Vijayan government, the Congress-led Opposition on Tuesday joined hands with him.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said, “Vijayan’s government is one which appears to have forgotten its primary role of good governance which the people want. We understand that at the meeting of the ruling Left front on Monday a legislator slammed the functioning of the Vijayan government and termed it as nothing but rhetoric and false hopes and promises,” said Satheesan.

It was the lone legislator belonging to the Kerala Congress (Pillai) actor-turned five time legislator K.B. Ganesh Kumar, much to the surprise of many present at the ruling front legislators meeting, slammed the Vijayan government.

“The legislator at the meeting is understood to have got good support from a section of the legislators from the CPI(M) and the CPI who supported him when he opened out against the misgovernance of Vijayan. They are also upset in the manner in which the Governor’s address was twisted and a rosy picture was painted, when the truth is different.

“All know that the state is passing through one of its worst ever financial crisis and the budget presentation will be the one that will have nothing as the state is financially broke and all the announcements made in the past two budgets continue to be in paper only,” added Satheesan.

Ganesh Kumar and his late father R. Balakrishna Pillai, who was one of the founding leaders of the Congress-led UDF, shifted loyalties to the Left ahead of the 2016 Assembly polls and since then Kumar and the party that he leads continues with the Left.

