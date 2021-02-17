Spread the love



















Opposition leaders should speak carefully about temple donation: CM Yediyurappa

Shivamogga (UNI): Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa on Wednesday asked the opposition leaders to speak carefully and not outburst criticism on Ayodhya temple donations.

Speaking to media here, he said that no one is demanding donations for the construction of Ram Mandir. “People are making donations on their own,” he added.

He further said that don’t pay for the construction of the temple. But, do not create unnecessary confusion. Opposition leaders have said that they will not donate since the temple has been built on the disputed site.

“The disputed site has been allocated to the temple by the Supreme Court of India,” he said, adding that it is totally an individual’s choice to make the donations, nobody is forcing anyone