Optical Illusion Artwork ‘Hidden God in Nature’ by Ganesh Shenoy Wins Special Recognition Award

Ganesh Shenoy’s optical illusion artwork titled “Hidden God in Nature” won a special recognition award in an online international competition (12th Annual “Open” Art Exhibition) conducted by Light Space and Time Art Gallery in Palm Springs, CA.

There were 635 entries from artists around the world, and 155 artworks were selected for exhibition and for various awards.

The criteria for the selection of artworks for awards/exhibitions were:

Interpretation and the clarity of the theme to the viewer;

Creativity and originality of the depicted theme

Quality of artistic composition and overall design based on the theme;

General impression of the art.

“Hidden God in Nature” is an optical illusion artwork painted on an A4-size paper card depicting the presence of God in nature and the importance of nature over everything in this world. The artist firmly believes that the understanding of mother nature will eventually lead the enquirer to God. Nature and God are two sides of the same coin, and nature is to be respected, not exploited.

Ganesh Shenoy uses many mediums and styles while painting. His favourite styles are pointillism, kinetic pointillism, optical illusion, mosaic, and expressionism. Ganesh has never sold his paintings for personal gain. He always donates his paintings to philanthropic organizations so that they can sell them and utilize the proceeds for charity work. Ganesh Shenoy is from Mangalore, India and has been a resident of Doha, Qatar since 2007.