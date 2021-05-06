Spread the love



















Optimize Your Financial Plan With These Tax-Saving Options

As an investor, you may have different objectives than the next person. However, the tax-saving component is a significant concern for most people. When you are looking for investment opportunities, it is one of the key parameters to consider as it prevents excess burden on your income.

Thankfully, there are multiple tax-saving investments readily available today. Depending on your requirements, you can select the one that offers the best combination of benefits. Planning the tax-saving investments allows you to make the most of it, in terms of present and future returns.

Since the purpose of a financial plan is to make systematic savings a part of your life to reach an end goal, the tax-saving component makes it more pleasant for the investor. You can include various tax-saving investments in your portfolio to make a sound financial plan.

Here are some common tax-saving investments that you may want to consider:

1. Insurance Plans

When you begin financial planning, insurance plans are usually the first thought. You can secure adequate coverage for your life and health with a suited insurance plan. For instance, term insurance is one of the simplest, straightforward and most affordable insurance plans in India. The term insurance tax benefits are also a driving factor for policyholders.

Similarly, health insurance plans are also tax-saving investments that can cover your medical expenses and help you avail of tax benefits, simultaneously. As per the prevailing tax laws, here is how these tax-saving investments will work:

• Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, you can get a tax benefit of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on your life insurance policy.

• Under Section 10 (10D) of the IT Act, the death benefit payable to the insured person’s family is exempted from taxation.

• Under Section 80D of the IT Act, you can avail of tax deductions on the premium payable towards health insurance policies. The limit for tax deductions is higher in the case of health insurance for senior citizens.

2. Fixed Deposits

Fixed deposits also come under the category of tax-saving investments. Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the tax-saving fixed deposits with a lock-in period of five years are eligible for tax exemptions. With this tax saving investment, you can claim up to Rs. 1.5 lakh of deductions.

Investors who do not have a large risk-appetite may find tax-saving fixed deposits an ideal option since it guarantees returns at a fixed interest rate. Therefore, assessing your risk tolerance before investing in tax saving instruments is crucial.



