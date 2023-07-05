Orange Alert in DK, DC Declares Holiday on July 6 for Schools and PU Colleges

Mangaluru : With the India Meteorological Department declaring Orange Alert in the district, the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Mugilan has declared a holiday for educational institutions on July 6.

DC Mullai Mugilan had also declared a holiday on July 4 and 5 following heavy rains resulting in the streets flooding in various places in the City.

According to a forecast by the meteorological department, there will be heavy rainfall in Dakshina Kannada district and coastal areas on July 6. Keeping in mind the safety of the students, the Deputy Commissioner has announced a holiday for schools and PU colleges on July 6.

Fishermen have also been warned not to venture into the sea as there will be heavy rain with winds. The DC has also requested tourists not to visit the beaches on these days.

