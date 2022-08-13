Organ Donation Awareness Programme by IRCS, IMA, AMC & SOTTO

Organ Donation Awareness Programme by Indian Red Cross Society DK Chapter, Indian Medical Association (Mangalore Chapter) Association of Medical Consultants (Mangalore chapter) District Health & Family Welfare Department and Jeevasarthakathe (SOTTO) on Saturday, 13 August 2022

Mangaluru: As a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebration’ we the Indian Red Cross Society DK Chapter, Indian Medical Association (Mangalore Chapter) Association of Medical Consultants (Mangalore chapter) District Health & Family Welfare Department and Jeevasarthakathe (SOTTO) on Saturday, 13 August 2022 conducted a ‘Organ Donation Awareness Programme.

In India every year 1.5 to 1. 8 lakh people die due to road traffic accidents out of which 50to 60 % die due to Brain stem injury, that comes from 90 to 95 thousand potential organ donors but in reality only 2000 to 3000 organ donation is happening now. Which is very very low when compared to Spain or other Western countries where they have an ‘opt- out’ system, which means it is deemed that all brain dead patients are potential donors unless the family opt out.

In India we have an opt-in system where the family members have to consent to proceed with organ donation. So it is a very sensitive issue for the healthcare workers to convince the family members for organ donation in that critical movement, So we thought by creating an awareness programme we can overcome that.

There is a huge gap between the requirement & organ donation. Around 2 lakh people need Renal transplant but actual transplant is around 6000, Liver it is 1500 transplants against 1.5 lac patients are in need of Liver transplant. The organs commonly transplanted are kidney, liver, Pancreas, Heart, Intestine & tissues like cornea, heart valves, skin, tendons.

In India because of Religious myths, fear of litigation, lack of awareness, fear of disfigurement of the body people are scared to donate organs.

So we thought it is high time we should create awareness about organ donation, So along with the youth Red Cross we started an awareness programme in various colleges and distributed the organ donation pledge forms. So far in the last 10 day we have covered more than 1000 students. We want to make this an ongoing programme to cover more and more people.

Today being “World Organ Donation Day” we thought it is apt to honour the family members of the donors for their noble gesture in saving several lives. Hope by seeing them more and more people will get motivated. In Mangaluru we had 7 organ & tissue donations in 2022. Hope by creating an awareness the number will increase and we end up saving more lives.

The inauguration of the Organ Awareness Programme was graced by Dr K V Rajendra- DK Deputy Commissioner, Dr Shantharam Shetty- Pro Chancellor, Nitte Deemed to be University & Chairman, Tejasvini Hospital, joined by CA Shantharam Shetty- Chairman, IRCS; Dr Sachidanand Rai-Chairman Health & First-Aid Sub Committee, Kusumadara B K- Hon secretary IRCS, K Mohan Shetty- Treasurer IRCS, among others.

Report by : Dr. B SACHIDANAND RAI

Chairman Health & First-Aid Sub Committee, IRCS

Like this: Like Loading...