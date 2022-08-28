Organisers cancel pro-China seminar amid row over Cong leaders’ participation



Bengaluru: Following the controversy that erupted, the Karnataka chapter of the Indo-China Friendship Association (ICFA) has decided to call off the seminar to discuss American ‘interference’ in the internal affairs of China.

The event centred around a Chinese photographic exhibition and a seminar to discuss American support to Taiwan, was slated to be held on Sunday.

However, the organisers have stated that the seminar has been cancelled.

The development came after Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated that he is not attending the seminar, and that his name figured in the invitation even after he had declined to attend the seminar.

V. Bhaskaran, general secretary, ICFA in Karnataka, told IANS: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we had to cancel the seminar. There was some problem in communication that led to the situation. However, the photographic exhibition is being held as announced earlier.

“The invitation to the event had listed the participation of the Chinese envoy to India, the Chinese consul general in Mumbai, and a few Congress leaders.”

The names of Congress leaders in the invite had brought in sharp reactions from the BJP leader C.T. Ravi who questioned the Congress party over the nature of its relationship with China.

