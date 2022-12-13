Organs Donation of Two Men done at Father Muller Hospital Saves Eleven Persons

Organs Donation of Two Men- Neil Sequeira (39) and Dhanya Kumar (37) done at Father Muller Hospital Saves Eleven Persons



Mangaluru: A cadaver donor is a person who decides to donate his or her body after death for the sake of scientific experiments and discovery, or organ harvesting. Medical schools are perhaps the most common institutions to accept a cadaver donor, though private institutions may accept some donations as well. Hospitals may accept cadavers if some of the organs or tissue can be used for medical purposes. Frequently, the person must give consent to become a cadaver donor before he or she dies, though, in some situations, the next of kin can grant permission for the donation even if the deceased person did not grant permission before death.

The wait list for patients with heart and liver failure is growing all the time as well and each year, thousands of people die while waiting for a transplant, because no suitable donor can be found for them. The need for organ donors has never been greater. It can be hard to think about what’s going to happen to your body after you die, let alone donating your organs and tissue. But being an organ donor is a generous and worthwhile decision that can be a lifesaver.

What is brain dead? If a person with a head injury, where all the organs function normally except the brain stem (an irreversible condition) is neurologically defined as “brain dead”. Their heartbeats but lungs need to be expanded by mechanical ventilator support to maintain body oxygenation. If left, the patient would be dependent on the ventilator forever till the heart seizes/stops its function. You may have heard of organ donation now and then, but do you know what it means? You may also have a preconceived notion about what it means to donate organs. For example, a lot of people think that whenever and however they die, their organs can be donated. That is not true. Organ donation is the process of Retrieving or Procuring an organ from a live or deceased person known as a “Donor”. The process of recovering organs is called “Harvesting”. This organ is transplanted into the “recipient” who needs that organ.

There are two types of organ donation – Live Donation & Deceased or Cadaver Donation. Live Donation is from a healthy and living person. This can only be done in the case of a liver or a kidney (because the liver can grow back to its normal size, and a donor can survive on one kidney). So if a near relative of yours needs a liver or a kidney, anyone in the immediate family can donate to them. When we talk about pledging your organs or about organ donation, we are talking about Deceased organ donation or cadaver organ donation. This is an organ donation from a person who has been declared brain dead by a team of authorized doctors at a hospital. A person is said to be brain dead when there is an irreversible loss of consciousness, absence of brain stem reflexes and no spontaneous respiration.

All people can be considered a potential organ and tissue donors after death. However, the presence of active cancer, active HIV, active infection (for example, sepsis) or Intravenous (IV) drug use would rule out donation. Patients who have Hepatitis C may still donate organs to a patient who also has Hepatitis C. The same is true for Hepatitis B — but this happens in very rare cases. Most cancer patients may donate corneas.

Either in the case of brain death or when an individual suffers a cardiac arrest, individuals may share the gift of life with others through solid organ and tissue donation. You may pledge to donate your organs by signing and carrying a Donor Card. It’s also important to tell your family that you want to be a donor. Even if there is documentation that a person was a designated donor, the consent of the family is essential for the organs or tissues to be donated. Hospitals seek consent from the next of kin before taking any action.

If you are not an adult (less than 18 years old), then your parents’ consent is required for organ donation. So if you want to become a donor, it’s important to tell them that you wish to donate. Children too need organ transplants, and they usually need organs smaller than those an adult can provide. The Transplantation of Human Organs Act (1994) and its Amendment (2011) allow the donation of organs and tissues for therapeutic purposes only. Form 5 of the THO Rules 1995 is the donor card. And Forms 6 and/or 9 are consent forms that the next of kin has to sign before organs/tissues can be retrieved.

ORGAN DONATION OF NEIL SEQUEIRA :

Neil Sequeira, aged 39 years, son of Harold Sequeira from Urwa had met with an accident on 3 December near Uppala and was declared brain dead on 9 December 2022 at Father Muller hospital by the doctors.

To save other people’s lives, their parents of Neil came forward to donate Neil’s organs, which was indeed a kind gesture from their side.

ORGAN DONATION OF DHANYA KUMAR :

The organs of the 37-year-old man were retrieved and successfully sent by Father Muller Hospital to various recipients on Monday 12 December 2022. Dhanya Kumar from Mudigere had met with an accident on December 8 at Bhatkal. The accident occurred between a two-wheeler and a vehicle carrying poultry items. Dhanya was admitted to Father Muller Hospital on December 9 at 1 am.

The doctors at the hospital confirmed that Dhanya was brain-dead. Later, the family decided to donate his organs. The deceased’s heart and lungs were donated to MGM Hospital Chennai, liver to Fortis Hospital Bengaluru, Cornea was retained for Father Muller Hospital, Mangaluru, Skin to Kasturba Hospital Manipal and Kidney to AJ Hospital, Mangaluru

Dhanya is survived by their wife, daughter, parents and two sisters.

It should be noted that ONLY at Father Muller Hospital that GRIEF COUNSELLING is done to the bereaved family members of the deceased to overcome their grief, and also to give them the strength to bear the loss of their loved ones, in such kind of sad difficulties.

