Organs of a ‘Brain Dead’ Man taken to Bluru Hospital from A J Hospital Hospital by Flight

Organs of a ‘Brain Dead’ Man taken to Sparsh Hospital in Bengaluru from A J Hospital, Mangaluru by IndiGo Flight 6E347. Team Mangalorean wants to bring awareness of Organ donation, and want people to know how precious “Organ Donation ” is when someone is in desperate need of it. ‘Heaven’ does not need organs but millions of people will have a fresh lease of life with the organs donated by `Brain Dead Patients making ‘Heaven on Earth ‘ for them- and being a ‘Cadaver Donor’ is highly appreciated.

Mangaluru: Organ-harvesting is the removal, preservation and use of human organs and tissue from the bodies of the recently deceased to be used in surgical transplants on the living. The family members of Ramesh K V aged 56 from Kannur, Kerala decided to harvest his organs for donation, so that few other persons could be saved.

The liver was taken to Sparsh Hospital on Infantry Road, Bengaluru from A J Hospital, Mangaluru by IndiGo flight 6E347, while Ramesh’s kidneys were given to KMC Manipal Hospital-Udupi and A J Hospital, Mangaluru. His corneas were given to KMC Manipal Eye Bank, as per Jeevasarthakathe. It is learnt that Ramesh was admitted to First Neuro Hospital, Adyar-Mangaluru after he sustained serious injuries in an accident.

The Jeevasarthakathe has been constituted by the Government of Karnataka for a sustained deceased donor (Cadaver) transplantation programme in the state of Karnataka. Jeevasarthakathe is the body appointed to oversee the implementation of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act of 1994. The organization aims to coordinate the deceased donor transplantation activities and also educate the public on organ donation. The mission of Jeevasarthakathe is: To establish effective deceased donor (cadaver) organ procurement and just distribution of organs; To set up organ sharing by minimizing wastage of organs; To assure quality control by collection, analysis and publications of data on organ donation, procurement and transplantation; To increase public awareness. Jeevasarthakathe works through a team effort of participating hospitals for the achievement of a sustained cadaveric transplant programme. Jeevasarthakathe will be entirely responsible for managing the Karnataka State Organ and Tissue Sharing System and any other activity entrusted to it by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the State Government.

A cadaver donor is a person who makes the decision to donate his or her body after death for the sake of scientific experiment and discovery, or for organ harvesting. Medical schools are perhaps the most common institutions to accept a cadaver donor, though private institutions may accept some donations as well. Hospitals may accept cadavers if some of the organs or tissue can be used for medical purposes. Frequently, the person must give consent to become a cadaver donor before he or she dies, though, in some situations, the next of kin can grant permission for the donation even if the deceased person did not grant permission before death.

In the past, here in Mangaluru, AJ Hospital and Research Centre has undertaken a few cadaver organ donations. The wait-list for patients with heart and liver failure is growing all the time as well and each year, thousands of people die while waiting for a transplant, because no suitable donor can be found for them. The need for organ donors has never been greater. It can be hard to think about what’s going to happen to your body after you die, let alone donating your organs and tissue. But being an organ donor is a generous and worthwhile decision that can be a lifesaver.

What is brain dead? If a person with a head injury, where all the organs function normally except the brain stem (an irreversible condition) is neurologically defined as “brain dead”. Their heartbeats but the lungs need to be expanded by mechanical ventilator support to maintain body oxygenation. If left, the patient would be dependent on the ventilator forever till the heart seizes/stops its function. You may have heard of organ donation now and then, but do you really know what it means? You may also have a preconceived notion about what it means to donate organs. For example, a lot of people think that whenever and however they die, their organs can be donated. That is not true. Organ donation is the process of Retrieving or Procuring an organ from a live or deceased person known as a “Donor”. The process of recovering organs is called “Harvesting”. This organ is transplanted into the “recipient” who is in need of that organ.

IF ANYONE WANTS TO DONATE ORGANS CAN CALL A J HOSPITAL AT 0824 222 5533 FOR MORE DETAILS