Organs of Deceased Scooter Accident Victim Can’t be DONATED due to Cardiac Arrest

Mangaluru: Follow up on the report that was published this morning, where the staff at the Organ Donation department at AJ Hospital speaking to Team Mangalorean said that until the organ transplant team of doctors arrive, no decision has been taken regarding donation of organs of Dheeraj. After the team of doctors had arrived to Mangaluru from Chenna by charter flight, there were few fluctuations/complications and due to cardiac arrest death of the accident victim the Organ Donation was called off.

Earlier in the day, Dr Prashanth Marla- the Medical Director & HoD of Urology at A J Hospital & Research Centre, Mangaluru had stated “Dheeraj aged 25 was admitted to A J Hospital on 29 May 2022 due to road accident near Bikarnakatte at around 2.40 am and was brought to the hospital for further treatment. Despite all efforts to save him, the prognosis was poor and he did not show any signs of recovery. Our panel of experts conducted the battery of tests to assess whether there was any brain stem activity on him twice at 6 hours intervals. First brain dead declaration was done at 1.30 pm on 30 May and the second at 8 pm on the same day”.

“The father and relatives of the deceased have come forward to donate his organs to save other needy patients. The father of the deceased Dheeraj has given a formal consent to donate his organs namely- Heart, Heart Valves, Liver and Kidneysin the presence of Jeevasarthakathe (SOTTO). We will be going ahead with organ retrieval as per the provision of “The Transplantation of Human Organs Act 1994”. added Dr Marla. Unfortunately, due to complications/fluctuations and also due to Cardiac Arrest death, the Organ Donation was called off.

Recalling the accident, where a scooter after hitting a road divider opposite Usmania Complex near Masood Education and Charitable Trust at Bikarnakatte, Mangaluru during the wee hours of 2 am on 30 May, resulted in the serious injuries of the rider and the pillion rider. Now it was learnt that the seriously injured pillion rider has been declared BRAIN DEAD by the doctors at A J Hospital, Mangaluru.

The injured persons were Dheeraj and rider Ganesh, where Ganesh received serious injuries on his right shoulder, jaw, and lungs, while Dheeraj was injured on his head, nose and left forehead. A auto-rickshaw who was passing by that area transporting a passenger to the Mangalore Central Railway station who acted as a good Samaritan, by stopping his vehicle, and with the help of others took the both injuries to A J Hospital.

Reckless riding and negligence by the rider Ganesh has been the cause of this accident, it is learnt. The mishap took place while Ganesh was giving a ride to Dheeraj to his house.