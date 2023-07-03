Orientation for Hostel Students at St Aloysius PU College for I PU Students

‘To live by oneself is a circumstance we often do not have a choice with but to stay true and just to one’s personality is a temptation one must overcome’.

Mangaluru: The department of Counselling, St Aloysius PU College, Mangalore organised an orientation programme for I PU students staying away from home. Hostel orientation was primarily organised for the care and concern of students who utilize the boarding facility on the campus and the hostels outside.

Ms Saira Saldanha, Senior Psychologist at Anirvedha Resource Centre and Psychological Well-Being was the resource person. In her address to the students, she gave them pointers on how to live the hostel life. She asked them to focus on things that they can change rather than on things that they cannot. She emphasised how different stressors such as physical, social, cultural, functional, and biological could be a part of their life. She also highlighted the fact that the teenage brain is different from the adult brain and said that each individual must focus on one’s mental health. Concluding the session, she mentioned different coping strategies that could help an individual not only for hostel life but also prepare them for the future.

The Vice Principal (Science), Muralikrishna G M in his address spoke about how life in the hostel could be challenging for a beginner, but it is this experience that makes one more balanced and disciplined for life in the long run. He encouraged the students to make the most of the resources available to them within the campus and to take the support of the mentors and the counsellors which will ultimately help them in improving their holistic performance. Mr Muralikrishna also mentioned how students needed to stay only in licensed private Hostels and paying guest centres and suggested students use social media responsibly and be mindful of the pitfalls associated.

The students and the resource person were welcomed by Vishanth Anton Menezes from the department of counselling. Ms Sarah Crasta, Counsellor delivered the vote of thanks.

