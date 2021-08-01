Spread the love



















Orientation programme for II PUC students at St Aloysius Pre-University College, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru, organized a virtual Orientation Programme for II PU students, as they began their academic year through online mode. The Guest speaker, Mrs Rosa Nimmy Mathew, Head, PG Department of counselling, Roshni Nilaya, boosted the spirits of the students through her motivational message, ‘Let’s bounce back higher, Let’s bounce back stronger’. With pandemic challenges as a matter of concern today, she shared tips and strategies for positive living. She felt that in these difficult times one can stay focused by embracing the challenging situations we are in. Mrs Rosa urged the students to be open to opportunities, use the platforms available to enhance their knowledge and skills and showcase their talents.

Mrs Rosa Mathew also emphasized the importance of cultivating a sense of gratitude and identifying tiny moments of happiness, as they can create a chain of positivity within oneself. While concluding, the resource person said that being compassionate to oneself is also very important as it helps us to not only lift ourselves up but also other people around us which will in turn generate a society which is compassionate and positive. The lecturers, Mrs Shalini Dsouza, Mrs Srilatha R Shenoy and Ms Civia Dmello coordinated the event.

Pre-recorded videos of the orientation programme were shared in the virtual classes. The program helped students to begin the new academic year with a positive frame of mind and renewed their focus on their goals ahead.

