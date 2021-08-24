Spread the love



















Orientation programme for St Aloysius Pre-University College First Year Students Held



Mangaluru: St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru, organized a virtual orientation programme for the newly admitted I PU students on 23 August 2021, as they began their academic year through online mode.

The programme began with invoking blessings of god by the College Choir. Aaron Patrao, the President of the Students’ Council welcomed the students. Trisha Rai, Secretary of Commerce, presented a welcome dance. Gauthami Shetty, Secretary of Arts welcomed and introduced the Guest speaker for the programme.

Dr Supriya Hegde Aroor, Professor and Head, Department of Psychiatry, Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru, in her address to the students expressed her empathy with the students on the present challenges in education due to the impact of the pandemic. She guided the students on managing stress and how to be successful during this turbulent period. Dr Supriya stressed on the importance of a healthy diet, physical exercise, recreation and to keep oneself productively engaged and motivated. Dr Supriya told the students to improve their confidence by identifying and eliminating prejudices .She also spoke on time management and advised students to limit their unproductive screen time. Dr Supriya also cautioned the students on internet gaming disorders.

The Principal Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, greeted the I PU students and in his message stressed on the three aspects of life – academic excellence, character formation and social concern. He highlighted the 5 C’s of Jesuit education namely Creativity, Competence, Conscience, Compassion and Commitment. Fr Clifford encouraged the students to nurture their talents and hone their skills to grow with a more rounded personality. He also said that as the campus has students from multi- cultural and multi- religious backgrounds, respecting each other, growing in understanding and appreciation of religious traditions and values and lasting friendships would help them to become men and women for and with others.

The Rector of St Aloysius institutions, Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ in his message emphasized that we need to get rejuvenated and focus on life. He called upon the stressed students to seek healthy diversions by cultivating hobbies and participating in activities and strengthening relationships, by coming closer to parents and friends and becoming a beacon of hope to others.

Adora Mascarenhas, the Vice-President of the Students’ Council compered the programme. Nithish P S, Secretary of Science, proposed the vote of thanks. Mrs Srilatha R Shenoy, Mrs Shalini D’Souza and Ms Civia Dmello coordinated the event. Pre-recorded video of the orientation programme was shared in the virtual classes. The programme helped the students to begin the new academic year with a positive frame of mind and renewed their focus on their goals ahead.

