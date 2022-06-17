Orientation Programme for Students of 8-10th of St Aloysius High School

Mangaluru: With a dream of creating awareness about the different Career opportunities and helping students to explore their future which matches their aptitude, interest and personality and also to identify their inner potential for their all-round development

The orientation programme was organized for the students of standard 8th, 9th & 10th on the 10th and 11th of June 2022 God’s grace was invoked through a prayer song by the members of the melody club under the guidance of Mrs Renny Vas. Resource persons Professor Ronald Pinto and Mrs Rajeshwari Shetty were introduced by Mrs Sheryl Prabhu and Mrs Jovita D’Souza.

Headmaster Rev. Fr Gerald Furtado S.J. welcomed the gathering Lancy D’Souza, assistant headmaster compered the entire programme. Praveen Cutinha expressed words of gratitude.