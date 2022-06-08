Orientation Session for I Batch of Class XI of St Aloysius Gonzaga School



Mangaluru: The Academic Year 2022-23 is significant for St Aloysius Gonzaga School, as the school upgraded itself with class XI. The orientation session for Class XI students was conducted on 06 th June, 2022 in the Gonzaga Hall. The session began with the blessings of the Almighty God through a prayer song sung by Class X students. The dignitaries were welcomed by Ms Deepa Karkada.

The resource person for the session was Mrs Shavina Soans who has an immense knowledge and experience in conducting employment skill development programs and team building sessions for medical, Engineering and graduation colleges. She highlighted self esteem and building self confidence by knowing each one’s strengths and weaknesses.

A lot of fun filled team building activities were conducted to help the students realize that good team work will always lead to success. Students were grouped into three to enact a skit which was just an opportunity to express their views and stand on social issues.

Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, while addressing the students, emphasized on the importance of both academic excellence as well as holistic development for the person to excel in life. He also highlighted that students have to be focused and face challenges positively. Ms Shruthi Kishore proposed the vote of thanks and the session was compered by Ms Shamitha Shetty.