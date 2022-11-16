Ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh looted from jewellery shop in Bihar

Patna: Ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh were stolen from a jewellery shop in Kurhani in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

Shop owner Punjit Kumar was informed about the robbery by other traders having shops in the market.

“Unidentified thieves broke open the shutter and safe through a gas cutter and looted gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh on Tuesday night,” Kumar said.

The accused have taken away all gold and silver jewellery apart from DVR or CCTV cameras.

“We have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under relevant IPC sections and investigation is currently underway,” said RS Sharma, an Investigating Officer of Maniyari police station.

The place where theft was committed falls under Kurhani assembly constituency where the bypoll is scheduled on December 5. Law and order is a big issue in Bihar and such an incident will affect voters.